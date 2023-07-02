AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
JI demands SSWMB’s dissolution

Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2023 03:13am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday demanded the dissolution of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), besides seeking powers for the city government and its all departments.

The PPP’s Sindh government should dissolve the SSWMB and authorise the city government for its all works, JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference.

He accused Murtaza Wahab of clinching to the top civic administrative post “illegally” and “unconstitutionally,” asking him step up to empower the city government.

“Murtaza Wahab has to raise his voice for administrative and monetary powers of the city government in Karachi,” he said and added that the elected civic representatives are still without administrative powers to serve the citizens.

During this Eid-ul-Azha, he said that Alkhidmat has offered collective animal sacrificial services and slaughter facilities at some 200 different points across the city.

He said that over 15,000 JI workers volunteered their services for all the three days of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the public. People donated animal hides overwhelmingly to the JI, he said.

