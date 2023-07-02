EFP elects Malik Tahir as President, Feroz Alam as VP

KARACHI: The office of President & Vice President of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) fell vacant due to the demise of Zaki Ahmed Khan, President and Fasihul Karim Siddiqui, Vice President, Employers Federation of Pakistan. The Board of Directors of EFP in their meeting unanimously elected Malik Tahir Javed as President and Muhammad Feroz Alam as Vice President of EFP.

Malik Tahir Javed is a former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front, former chairman Lahore Township Industries Association, member Board of Governors of EOBI, chairman WEBCOP Punjab, and former secretary general Pakistan France Business Alliance. He is Chairman of his Group of Companies that is a major enterprise in the automotive sector and has received an Excellence Award from the President of Pakistan for Auto Parts exports from Pakistan to many countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023