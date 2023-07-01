AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Chinese military delegation visited UK, France

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2023 11:58am

BEIJING: A Chinese military delegation visited the Britain and France from June 24 to Saturday to discuss the development of bilateral defence relations, China’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The delegation of the People’s Liberation Army’s defence strategy consultation exchanged in-depth views on international and regional security issues of common concern, and enhanced mutual understanding and trust, the ministry said in a statement.

Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov

China Chinese military

