AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

US rapper Travis Scott won’t face criminal charges over concert crush

AFP Published 30 Jun, 2023 12:21pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HOUSTON: US rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over the death of 10 people killed in a crush during a Texas concert in 2021, a Houston grand jury decided Thursday.

Some 50,000 people had packed into Houston’s NRG Park for Scott’s Astroworld music festival when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as he was performing, triggering chaos.

Lacking air and space, some fainted and were trampled by the crowd. Among those who were killed in the November 2021 havoc was a nine-year-old, and hundreds more concertgoers were injured.

Faced with cries for help, organizers waited dozens of minutes before stopping the music and evacuating the area.

“It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “… but a tragedy isn’t always a crime, and not every death is a homicide.”

“No criminal charges will be filed in the incident,” a statement by Ogg’s office read.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Astroworld festival organizers, who accusers say failed to ensure the safety of concertgoers.

In addition to Scott, promoters, concert site managers and several companies associated with the festival have been targeted in the suits.

Thursday’s ruling concerns only criminal proceedings, meaning civil lawsuits can still proceed.

Houston Travis Scott US rapper face criminal charges

Comments

1000 characters

US rapper Travis Scott won’t face criminal charges over concert crush

Dar says Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours

Oil heads for first monthly gain this year as supply tightens

China’s Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link

PM urges nation to remember flood victims while celebrating Eid

2,000 Hajj pilgrims hit by heat stress: Saudi officials

France urges calm as dozens arrested after police shooting

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions

Read more stories