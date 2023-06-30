AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Oil heads for fourth straight quarterly decline

Reuters Published June 30, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 01:51pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose towards $75 a barrel on Friday but were on course for a fourth consecutive quarter of losses amid concerns over sluggish global economic activity and fuel demand.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 53 cents or 0.7% to stand at $75.04 as of 0827 GMT.

The less-traded front-month contract, which expires on Friday, was up 52 cents at $74.86.

The contract was on track for a 6.5% decline in the three months to the end of June, marking a fourth straight quarterly decline.

Prices are at their lowest in 2 years.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 45 cents or 0.6% to $701.31.

The contract is down more than 7% on a quarterly basis, its second consecutive quarterly drop.

Inflationary pressure and rising interest rates in key economies and a slower than expected recovery in Chinese manufacturing and consumption have weighed on markets in recent months.

But signs of strengthening US economic activity and sharp declines in US oil inventories offered support.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories fell by 9.6 million barrels in the week ended June 23, far exceeding the 1.8-million-barrel draw analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Oil prices fall on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data

Meanwhile, US gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter was revised up to a 2.0% annualised rate from the 1.3% pace reported previously.

“A significant upward revision adds to the list of positive economic surprises in the US lately, with economic resilience aiding to calm some nerves around recession concerns, at least for now,” Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said in a note to clients.

The strong US economic data and oil stock drawdown comes as Saudi Arabia is planning to further cut output by 1 million barrels per day in July.

That’s in addition to a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024.

In the US, the Federal Reserve is likely to resume its rate-rise campaign after a break earlier in the month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Thursday after a fresh slew of stronger-than-expected economic data.

US oil rig count data, an indicator of future supply, will be released later on Friday.

