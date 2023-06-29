AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
World

'Weaker Putin is a greater danger': EU's Borrell

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:39pm

BRUSSELS: The EU's top diplomat warned Thursday that a "weaker" Russian President Vladimir Putin would pose a "greater danger" after Wagner's aborted mutiny sparked the largest political crisis in decades in the nuclear-armed country.

Wagner mutiny lays bare cracks in Moscow’s military power: EU’s Borrell

"A weaker Putin is a greater danger," Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, adding: "Now we have to look at Russia as a risk because of internal instability."

Vladimir Putin EU Josep Borrell EU leaders RUssia Ukraine war

