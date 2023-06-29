'Weaker Putin is a greater danger': EU's Borrell

BRUSSELS: The EU's top diplomat warned Thursday that a "weaker" Russian President Vladimir Putin would pose a "greater danger" after Wagner's aborted mutiny sparked the largest political crisis in decades in the nuclear-armed country.

Wagner mutiny lays bare cracks in Moscow’s military power: EU’s Borrell

"A weaker Putin is a greater danger," Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, adding: "Now we have to look at Russia as a risk because of internal instability."