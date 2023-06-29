AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2023 09:50am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank on Thursday unveiled a far-reaching domestic debt restructuring plan aimed at restoring stability after an economic and political crisis last year that led to the toppling of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The move comes as Colombo tries to meet conditions as part of a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout agreed in March and which is crucial to the country’s recovery.

The bank envisions a 30 percent haircut on dollar-denominated bonds, including international sovereign notes.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in April last year after running out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential food, fuel and medicines.

Months of protest over economic mismanagement led to the ouster of Rajapaksa in July last year.

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

His successor, six-times prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, has cracked down on protests, raised prices, scrapped subsidies and doubled taxes to stabilise the economy.

The bank said ISB holders can opt to accept a 30 percent reduction in their capital in exchange for getting the rest of their money back in six years at a 4.0 percent interest rate. The same terms were offered to Sri Lankan nationals holding dollar bonds.

The treatment of dollar-denominated Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDB) will be “comparable to external creditors”, the bank said in a statement.

If the SLDB holder does not agree to a reduction of the capital, the tenure of the bond will be extended to 15 years with interest payments of 1.5 percent paid after nine years.

The third option is to exchange the dollar bonds for rupee securities, which will mature in 10 years and attract a floating interest rate of 1.0 percentage point above the central bank’s policy rate.

The government has not specifically spelt out a scheme for foreign creditors, but made it clear that terms offered to local dollar bond holders will be the same as what will be offered to ISB holders.

‘Tentative signs of improvement’

The government has summoned parliament on Saturday to vote on the restructuring proposals, with banks shut from Thursday for five consecutive days.

Most of the SL Development Bonds have been purchased by commercial banks in Sri Lanka and the total value of the outstanding bonds is about $1.48 billion, according to official data.

Revised government figures show the government’s direct external debt was $36 billion, of which $13.52 billion is bilateral loans, while $12.5 billion is ISBs.

Some $10 billion in multilateral credit is not covered by the debt treatment.

The debt restructuring is a key condition for Sri Lanka to secure the 48-month, $2.9 billion IMF bailout, which comes up for its first review in September.

“Discussions are ongoing in relation to the perimeter and parameters for debt restructuring with regard to bilateral and commercial foreign debt to reach an agreement before the first review of the IMF program,” the bank said.

The government had expected foreign debt restructuring by last August, but it was held up as the country’s main bilateral creditor, China, was initially reluctant to take a haircut and instead offered more loans to pay off old debts.

Under IMF conditions, the government must reduce its domestic and foreign debt servicing by more than half to balance its books.

Earlier this month, the Fund said Sri Lanka’s economy showed “tentative signs of improvement” but recovery remains challenging and Colombo must pursue painful reforms.

economic crisis SriLanka debt restructure

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories