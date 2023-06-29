Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has relaxed conditions to allow use of Rs 20.726 billion as advance payment to clear liabilities of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) before June 30, 2023, sources close to Secretary Power Division told Business Recorder.

On June 21, 2023, Power Division briefed the ECC that considering the unprecedented accumulation of circular debt and cash flow constraints, the Federal Cabinet in a meeting on February 14, 2023, approved the Revised Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) for power sector, which encompassed budget of Rs. 905 billion to manage the critical cash flow requirements and to curtail the CD flow to minimum possible level. This included Rs. 180 billion earmarked in the budgetary allocation for IPPs stock payments.

The ECC on a summary of October 31, 2022 approved opening of Pakistan Energy Revolving Account (PERA) at State Bank of Pakistan with Rs 50 billion allocation to be utilized during CFY-23. CPPA-G was allowed to withdraw to a maximum of Rs. 4 billion per month and receive Rs.32 billion till Jun-23 whereas Rs. 18 billion would remain unutilized in assignment account. Similarly, after the stock settlement of Uch Power, an amount of Rs. 2.726 billion was available under IPPs stock clearance head.

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Power Division noted that out of Rs 50 billion deposited in PERA Account, Rs 32 billion were disbursed which implies a balance of Rs 18 billion is still available. An amount of Rs 93.438 billion was approved for Government Power Plants (GPP), which has already been disbursed. However, Rs 2.729 billion balance exists on account of IPPs as Rs 33.836 billion disbursed against allocation off Rs 36.562 billion.

Power Division submitted following proposals for consideration of the ECC: (i) a technical supplementary grant of Rs 2.726 billion for Assignment Account from existing budgetary allocation against Finance Division Demand No 45 under the title lump sum provision for power subsidy in favour of Power Division demand No 33; (ii) release and authorize Power Division to utilize Rs.20.726 billion (Rs 18 billion already available in assignment account plus Rs 2.726 billion to be transferred through TSG) in favour of GPPs; and (iii) authorize Power Division to utilize full amount out of assignment account in relaxation of limit of using Rs 4 billion per month during June 2023.

During the ensuing discussion, Finance Division highlighted that Rs 18 billion had already been approved by ECC as Supplementary Grant in Feb 2023; therefore, its purpose cannot be changed. Finance Division also proposed that Rs 20.726 billion may be allowed to be utilized for CPEC IPPs under Pakistan Energy Revolving Account maintained at state Bank of Pakistan, which can be drawn as advance against future monthly instalments. In order to utilize the whole amount before 30th June 2023, ECC can relax the condition of monthly drawl limit of Rs 4 billion.

Secretary Power Division agreed with proposal of Finance Division for its utilization for CPEC projects as proposed by Finance Division. The amount may be utilized through assignment account titled Pakistan Energy Revolving Account for CPEC projects for payment to Chinese IPPs for the period July to November 2023.

After detailed discussion ECC approved the proposal with direction that amount may be utilized through assignment account titled Pakistan Energy Revolving Account for CPEC projects.

ECC further decided that this amount shall be treated as advance payment against future instalments and approved relaxation of monthly drawl of limit of Rs 4 billion to utilize the full amount before June 30, 2023.

The ECC further decided that this amount shall be treated as advance payment for next five months as one-time exception and monthly drawl limit of Rs 4 billion shall not apply for payment of Rs 20.726 to utilize the full amount before June 30, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023