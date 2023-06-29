Pre-monsoon rains: KP PDMA issues guidelines

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view more pre-monsoon rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued relief guidelines to concerned agencies and district administrations on Wednesday to avoid any untoward incident.

It said that in light of forecasted persistence of weather system during Eid vacations, there is a need to ensure proactive preparedness through enhanced vigilance and mass awareness. The district administrations across the province have been directed to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/ minimize human losses, cattle perished and/ or any damage to infrastructure and crops.

Through the guidelines, the people have been asked to avoid standing near electric or telephone poles (pylons) during thunderstorms, stay away from seasonal drains (dry streams), bridges and drainage canals and do not attempt to cross them during rain.

In special advice, tourists/ travellers have been asked to plan their travels to picnic and tourist spots after taking into consideration weather and traffic conditions, avoiding overcrowding of the picnic spots and ensuring of personal safety, properly disposing of garbage at designated areas to prevent clogging of drainage systems and keeping of children away from nullahs, nullah banks, bridges/ culverts and drainage canals. To prevent electrocution incidents, the people have been urged against not handling/ repairing any electrical equipment, especially with the exposed lines during rainfall/ thunderstorms and rainwater accumulation.

The Districts Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and district administrations have been directed for activation and deputation of staff for round-the-clock monitoring through Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs), collection and sharing of latest information with all concerned quarters, dissemination of advisories, alerts and guidelines with concerned and generation of situation report to cover any major incident/ developments.

All civic agencies and rescue services (1122)/ fire brigade/ Civil Defence have been asked to remain alert and have sufficient emergency response personnel and equipment during the forecasted vacation period.

People living near landslides have been asked to take extra precautions and local administration and Disaster Management Authorities to keep emergency operation centre active so that they could easily combat any untoward incident.

All institutions should be alert and ensure provision of staff and supplies as per the forecast during the holidays while disposing of the remains of sacrificial animals in properly designated places so as not to obstruct the drainage system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023