3 terrorists killed in Bajaur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Inayat Qilla, Bajaur District on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of three terrorists including terrorist commander Shafi, the military’s media wing said in a press statement today.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens, the ISPR said.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.