BNP mulling withdrawing support to ruling coalition?

QUETTA: The Balochistan National Party (BNP), a main ally of the ruling coalition, is reportedly upset with the government, and has started considering withdrawing its support.

A consultative meeting of the party leadership was held in Khuzdar under the chairmanship of BNP chief Akhtar Mengal. The meeting also expressed concern over the law and order situation of Balochistan. During the meeting, a proposal to consider withdrawing from the ruling coalition government was also mulled over.