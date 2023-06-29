CM, ACE praised for probing ‘corruption’ in ‘PU Town 3’

LAHORE: The Executive Committee of Punjab University Council of Professionals (PU CoPs) including its members of Senate, Syndicate and ASA on Monday lauded Chief Minister Punjab and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for probing into Rs6 billion corruption in PU Town 3 and demanded saving the money of teachers and employees.

According to PU CoPs spokesman, they have also demanded resignation of ASA president Azhar Naeem for ruining the repute of the varsity.

The meeting was attended by CoPs leaders Dr Muhammad Nasir, Dr Amjid Abbas Magsi, Dr Muhammad Islam, Dr Shabbir Sarwar, Dr Aamer Saeed and others.

“The teachers/ employees of Punjab University are grateful to the Chief Minister for taking notice of Town 3. It is hoped that the action of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in the light of the instructions of the Chief Minister will give them a chance to breathe a sigh of relief,” the statement reads.

The spokesman said that despite the passage of seven years, the teachers/ employees are still waiting for the plots.

The PU CoPs in an open letter dated 7th June 2023 to the Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Mehmood requested immediate intervention in the affairs of Town 3, but unfortunately, this plea fell on deaf ears.

Anticipating the grave situation, the CoPs, ASA Secretary, and Vice President Arts requested the President and the ASA Executive Council to convene a general body meeting. Unfortunately, they continued to hold meetings of their groups but kept on avoiding facing the facts.

According to the investigation, the nomination of Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed, Dr. Mehboob Hussain, and the current president ASA Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem in the FIR, and the arrest of his brother Muhammad Waqar Naeem and the other contractors, have pushed the Punjab University into a deep abyss of infamy and disgrace. The Anti-Corruption Establishment is investigating and the law is taking its own course, but the reputation of a great institution like Punjab University and its associated teachers/ employees has been irreparably damaged.

Moreover, after being nominated in the corruption case, Dr Mohammad Azhar Naeem is not eligible to represent the respected teachers in any way, at least until the investigation is finalized, he should not continue to hold the post of President of Punjab University Academic Staff Association and his immediate resignation is demanded. In case he refuses to resign, the Executive Council of ASA should remove him from this position without any delay.

Despite the fact that the present Pro Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University has been a political ally of all those named in the FIR, we hope that the accused persons will be removed from the administrative posts of the university and an investigation will be initiated against them at the university level so that the dark stains on university’s repute be removed to some extent.

We also demand from law enforcement agencies that a transparent investigation of this heart-breaking and terrible incident should be done on a priority basis. Further, strict action should be taken against those involved in daylight robbery on the earnings of teachers/ employees and strict legal action should be taken so that no one would have the courage to do such a heinous act in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023