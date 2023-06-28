AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Over 3,000 security personnel being deployed in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The City police will deploy over 3,000 security personnel for security duty in different parts of the city, especially at mosques and Imambargahs during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a senior official of the police, the police have chalked out an elaborate security plan to ensure foolproof security during the Eid-ul-Azha. As per the security plan, more than 3,000 police personnel during Eid prayers to be offered in mosques and Imambargahs which have been categorized according to their sensitivity.

A heavy contingent of police personnel will be deployed at Faisal Mosque, he said.

He said under the security plan all the mosques, Imambargahs, religious places, public parks, and other important places would be provided maximum security on Eid.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations will monitor all the security arrangements in the city while all security will also be monitored through Safe City surveillance cameras and special police squads, he said.

The official said the dolphin squads of police would be deputed in the city for patrolling at all public and sensitive places.

Personnel of the special branch of city police would perform their duties during Eid prayer, he said.

Under the plan, the Chief Traffic Officer will monitor all the traffic arrangements. One-wheeling will not be allowed and those violating traffic rules will be dealt with an iron hand while public places, parks, and playgrounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover.

He said the senior superintendent of police (SSP) operation had strictly directed all the zonal officers that a large number of people would gather for Eid prayer and the concerned zonal officers would be responsible for the security around worship places in their respective areas.

Personnel of the special branch would collect important intelligence information and would convey immediately to the concerned officer and police control, he said, adding the bomb disposal squad would be engaged in technical sweeping before the Eid prayer.

