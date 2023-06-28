Research underway at SU to discover hidden aspects of Bhittai's poetry

HYDERABAD: The students of Institute of Art & Design (IAD), University of Sindh Jamshoro have completed the third phase of the latest research being carried out on the hidden aspects of poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The research project has been initiated by the Center of Knowledge Development (Pvt.) Ltd. in a bid to discover the undiscovered aspects in the poetry of the great Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

In this regard, the incentive distribution ceremony was held in the Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh, where the researchers and students were given away the incentive cheques.

Addressing the ceremony and talking to the media, the Director Operations of the Center of Knowledge Development Abdul Sattar Khushik said that the research project was aimed at exploring the undiscovered aspects of Latif's poetry so as to provide it more efficiently to the youth for their understanding with modern techniques.

"On the research projects started at the University of Sindh under the supervision of researchers and professors some couple of weeks ago, the students of two departments- English and Sindhi had completed their project earlier but the 3rd phase of the project has been completed today by the students of Institute of Art and Design", he said and added that the next phase will be brought to completion by the students of the Department of Statistics.

He said that the Shah Latif Experimental Lab had also been established for the said research project, which had been made a part of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Sindh.

Director Operation added that the research was being done on various aspects of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's poetry with the help of artificial intelligence. "These will be the aspects of Bhittai's poetry, which are still hidden and undiscovered", he claimed.

He said that after the completion of the said project, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and his poetry will be introduced at the international level, as had been done in the case of William Shakespeare and other poets. He said that a lot of research had been conducted on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's poetry, his music and spirituality etc., but many things were a secret as yet, adding that the secret aspects will be surfaced and clarified with the help of the students and faculty of Sindh University, Karachi University, Shaheed Allah Bakhsh University of Art, Design & Heritage and Mehran University.

He went in saying that the researchers were thoroughly conducting research upon every aspect of Shah Latif's poetry, after the completion of the project; all the recommendations will be brought globally.

The Focal Person of the project at Sindh University Dr. Tania Mushtaq shed light on the poetry and music of Shah Latif and said that the first phase of the research was completed in the Institute of English Language and Literature, while the second phase in the Department of Sindhi and the third phase was successfully completed by the students of IAD. "The students have presented Shah's poetry through the colors and paintings", he said and added that the work on the fourth phase will be entrusted to the students of the Department of Statistics, after which, the work on Shah's poetry will be exhibited for the general public", she said.

She termed the project as a new and unique one and said that people from all parts of the world will be able to read and understand Bhittai's poetry like that of William Shakespeare. I can say that Latif's poetry is very rich, which needs to be highlighted in the world", she maintained.

