Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Pak-Gulf Leasing 30.06.2023 35% Interim 26.06.2023
Company Limited Cash Dividend
Gul Ahmed Textile 30.06.2023 20% Bonus Shares 26.06.2023
Mills Limited
Millat Tractors
Limited 30.06.2023 50% Bonus Shares 26.06.2023
Pakistan Synthetics
Ltd 30.06.2023 50% Bonus Shares 26.06.2023
Pakistan Cables
limited 30.06.2023 10% Bonus Shares 26.06.2023
Punjab Oil Mills
Ltd. 30.06.2023 20% Bonus Shares 26.06.2023
Image Pakistan Ltd. 30.06.2023 15% Bonus Shares 26.06.2023
================================================================================
