Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited         15-Jun-23    28-Jun-23
(HB LTF C 3) Habib Bank 
Limited                            22-Jun-23    28-Jun-23
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited         26-Jun-23    28-Jun-23
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited         16-Jun-23    29-Jun-23
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited         17-Jun-23    30-Jun-23
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation          24-Jun-23    30-Jun-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                            29-Jun-23    30-Jun-23
Calcorp Limited                    23-Jun-23    1-Jul-23                                      1-Jul-23
JS Bank Limited                    26-Jun-23    2-Jul-23       17% (R)        22-Jun-23
Premier Sugar Mills and 
Distillery Co.                     25-Jun-23    5-Jul-23                                      5-Jul-23
Apna Microfinance Bank 
Limited                            29-Jun-23    5-Jul-23       NIL                            5-Jul-23
(NBP G ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth ETF                         5-Jul-23     6-Jul-23       1.4%           3-Jul-23
UBLPakistan Enterprise ETF         6-Jul-23     6-Jul-23       14%            4-Jul-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments and its Funds          26-Jun-23    7-Jul-23                                      7-Jul-23
EFU General Insurance Limited      1-Jul-23     7-Jul-23                                      7-Jul-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited         1-Jul-23     7-Jul-23                                      7-Jul-23
(HB LTE TF) HB L Total 
Treasury                           7-Jul-23     7-Jul-23
Ghani Global Glass Limited         3-Jul-23     8-Jul-23                                     10-Jul-23
Ghani Global Holdings Limited      3-Jul-23     8-Jul-23                                     10-Jul-23
Beco Steel Limited                 4-Jul-23     10-Jul-23                                    10-Jul-23
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd           4-Jul-23     11-Jul-23                                    11-Jul-23
Hallmark Company Limited           6-Jul-23     12-Jul-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         7-Jul-23     13-Jul-23                                    13-Jul-23
First UDL Modaraba                 7-Jul-23     14-Jul-23                                    14-Jul-23
United Distributors Pakistan 
Limited                            8-Jul-23     14-Jul-23                                    14-Jul-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                            5-Jul-23     15-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited           14-Jul-23    20-Jul-23                                    20-Jul-23
Murree Brewery Company 
Limited                            18-Jul-23    24-Jul-23                                    24-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Limited             18-Jul-23    25-Jul-23      NIL                           25-Jul-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Limited                            26-Jul-23    1-Aug-23       15% (F)        24-Jul-23       1-Aug-23
Bestway Cement Limited                                                                       17-Jul-23
Chenab Limited                                                                               17-Jul-23
United Bank Limited                                                                          17-Jul-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure for the merger

into BRR Guardian Limited (BRRGL) **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

