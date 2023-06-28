KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 (HB LTF C 3) Habib Bank Limited 22-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 (TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited 26-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-Jun-23 29-Jun-23 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-Jun-23 30-Jun-23 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Jun-23 30-Jun-23 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-Jun-23 30-Jun-23 Calcorp Limited 23-Jun-23 1-Jul-23 1-Jul-23 JS Bank Limited 26-Jun-23 2-Jul-23 17% (R) 22-Jun-23 Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. 25-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 5-Jul-23 Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 29-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 NIL 5-Jul-23 (NBP G ETF) NBP Pakistan Growth ETF 5-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 1.4% 3-Jul-23 UBLPakistan Enterprise ETF 6-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 14% 4-Jul-23 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments and its Funds 26-Jun-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 EFU General Insurance Limited 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 EFU Life Assurance Limited 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 (HB LTE TF) HB L Total Treasury 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 Ghani Global Glass Limited 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 Beco Steel Limited 4-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 4-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 Hallmark Company Limited 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 7-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 First UDL Modaraba 7-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 United Distributors Pakistan Limited 8-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 5-Jul-23 15-Jul-23 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 Murree Brewery Company Limited 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 Hinopak Motors Limited 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 NIL 25-Jul-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited 26-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 15% (F) 24-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 Bestway Cement Limited 17-Jul-23 Chenab Limited 17-Jul-23 United Bank Limited 17-Jul-23 ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure for the merger

into BRR Guardian Limited (BRRGL) **

