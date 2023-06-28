KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
======================================================================================================
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
======================================================================================================
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-Jun-23 28-Jun-23
(HB LTF C 3) Habib Bank
Limited 22-Jun-23 28-Jun-23
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited 26-Jun-23 28-Jun-23
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-Jun-23 29-Jun-23
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-Jun-23 30-Jun-23
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Jun-23 30-Jun-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited 29-Jun-23 30-Jun-23
Calcorp Limited 23-Jun-23 1-Jul-23 1-Jul-23
JS Bank Limited 26-Jun-23 2-Jul-23 17% (R) 22-Jun-23
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. 25-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 5-Jul-23
Apna Microfinance Bank
Limited 29-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 NIL 5-Jul-23
(NBP G ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth ETF 5-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 1.4% 3-Jul-23
UBLPakistan Enterprise ETF 6-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 14% 4-Jul-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments and its Funds 26-Jun-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23
EFU General Insurance Limited 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23
(HB LTE TF) HB L Total
Treasury 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23
Ghani Global Glass Limited 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23
Ghani Global Holdings Limited 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23
Beco Steel Limited 4-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 10-Jul-23
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 4-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 11-Jul-23
Hallmark Company Limited 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 7-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 13-Jul-23
First UDL Modaraba 7-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23
United Distributors Pakistan
Limited 8-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited 5-Jul-23 15-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23
Murree Brewery Company
Limited 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Limited 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 NIL 25-Jul-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited 26-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 15% (F) 24-Jul-23 1-Aug-23
Bestway Cement Limited 17-Jul-23
Chenab Limited 17-Jul-23
United Bank Limited 17-Jul-23
======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure for the merger
into BRR Guardian Limited (BRRGL) **
