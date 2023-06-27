AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch toward record high tracking Asia; HDFC firms gain

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 05:19pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched closer to record highs on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers and buoyed by gains in HDFC group companies, while the stock exchange pushed a market holiday to Thursday from Wednesday.

The blue-chip Nifty index closed 0.68% higher at 18,817.4 - about 70 points shy of an all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.71% to 63,416.03.

The large cap indexes outpaced gains in the Nifty madcap 100 and the Nifty smallcap 100 indexes in the final hour of trading.

The Nifty had failed to breach an all-time high last week, while the Sensex eased after hitting a record high, weighed by hawkish central bank commentary.

Meanwhile, the shift in the Eid market holiday came after the government of Maharashtra state, where India’s financial capital Mumbai is located, changed the date for the holiday late on Monday.

The National Stock Exchange also said the expiry date for June futures and options contracts is now revised to June 28 from June 29 previously.

Among stocks, HDFC Life Insurance was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 on Tuesday, closing 5.9% higher on its best day since late-April.

The merger between index heavyweights HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank will be effective on July 1, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. HDFC Ltd shares closed 1.5% higher, while HDFC Bank rose 1.4%.

Indian shares edge up, HDFC Life leads gains

LTIMindtree gained 3.1% after Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said the stock continues to be a “high conviction replacement” for HDFC Ltd in Nifty 50 Index.

Aditya Birla Capital climbed 6.1% on plans to raise $213 million through a share sale.

Also supporting sentiment was a rise in Asian peers after news that China would support the stuttering growth in its economy.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares inch toward record high tracking Asia; HDFC firms gain

Military trials of civilians not started yet, AGP tells SC

Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 285.99 against US dollar

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

Justice Yahya demands full court hearing on civilians' military court trials

FBR’s tax collection hits Rs7tr, says Dar

Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for two weeks

KSE-100 closes fiscal year 2022-23 on flat note

PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for 6th time since May 11

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

Read more stories