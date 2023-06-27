AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB Chairman today

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf is set to take the post once again, as the election of the PCB Chairman is going to take place, here on Tuesday (today).

PCB Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana has announced a special meeting of the PCB Board of Governors for the election of the PCB Chairman will take place on Tuesday at 2pm at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

It may be noted that Ch Zaka Ashraf along with Supreme Court advocate Mustafa Ramday was among the two nominations made by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his capacity as the PCB’s patron-in-chief. Traditionally, the PM’s nominees have gone on to be elected to head the PCB, and so will be the case when Ch Zaka assumes charge following the board’s elections with the 10-member BoG now officially complete.

To conduct elections at the regional level and coordinate with affiliated departments in order to congregate the remaining eight members of the BoG under the PCB’s 2014 constitution was the PCB’s interim Management Committee’s mandate. The committee, which was led by Najam Sethi since being appointed in December last year, already dissolved with PCB Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana having assumed charge as the acting chairman of the board until the elections are held.

The PCB BoG is composed of four regional representatives from Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi while officials from Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Wapda and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) will represent the departments.

The nomination of Zaka by Shehbaz came after reported grievances between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), with the latter’s demand for Zaka to be backed by Shehbaz for the PCB chairman post while the Prime Minister favoured Sethi for the position.

It may be added that Najam Sethi had tweeted that he didn’t “want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif”, while announcing his withdrawal from the PCB chairmanship race. “Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders,” Sethi had tweeted. The Sethi-led 14-member Management Committee was formed in December to fulfil their mandate in four-month’s time, but despite being given a two-month extension in April, it could not complete the elections process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf Mustafa Ramday

Comments

1000 characters

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB Chairman today

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories