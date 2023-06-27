‘Nawaz coming back to save country’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain Safdar (retd) said on Monday that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon to save the country.

“The number one priority for former Prime Minister and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was Pakistan, after all, this is the question of Pakistan’s security,” he said while talking to reporters.

Safdar said that attacks carried out on government and military installations on May 9, were the handiwork of the country’s enemy. “The incidents of violence witnessed on that day are a slur on our country’s integrity,” he said, adding, “We will make the nation realize that what India failed to do during the last 75 years was done on the instructions of PTI Chief Imran Khan on a single day.”

The PML-N said that it was unfortunate that the country’s young generation which had been groomed to participate in ‘Ghazwae Hind’, was used for an attack on the GHQ. “PTI is not a political party but an organisation of extremists,” he alleged, adding, “Political parties are those which made the country a nuclear power, and are now trying to save the country.”

