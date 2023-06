WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Monday it was “too early” to draw definitive conclusions after the Wagner mercenary group’s aborted march on Moscow, while vowing the West “had nothing to do” with the revolt.

“I also convened our key allies on a Zoom call,” Biden told reporters. “They agreed that we had to make sure we gave (Russian President Vladimir) Putin no excuse… to blame this on the West and to blame this on NATO.”