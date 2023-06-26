Corn drops for third session on improved US weather

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures slid for a third consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in one week, as forecasts for beneficial rain in the US Midwest weighed on prices.
US soyabean, corn futures down
Wheat and soybeans edged higher.
