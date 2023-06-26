AVN 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.4%)
27-member AJK cabinet sworn in

NNI Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

MUZAFFARABAD: A 27-member cabinet of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has taken oath at a special ceremony hosted in the state metropolis on Sunday.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers. AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq and Chaudhry Latif Akbar were also present on the occasion.

Out of the 27 new ministers, 16 members of the like-minded group, 8 members of the PPP and 4 members of the Muslim League-N took oath as ministers.

Secretary Services and General Administration Raja Amjad Pervez read out the notification for the appointment of ministers.

The ministers who took oath on the occasion included Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan, Aamir Abdul Ghaffar Lone, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Dewan Ali Khan Chugtai, Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Abdul Majid Khan, Raja Muhammad Siddique, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayub, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Faheem Akhtar, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Javed Butt, Muhammad Asim Sharif, Chaudhry Aamir Yasin, Qasim Majeed, and Zia Qamar.

Senior Minister Col Waqar Ahmad Noor (retd) and Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore also participated in the ceremony.

In the ceremony, fateha was also offered for the deceased sister of the President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

