Many illegal bus stands abolished on minister’s orders

Press Release Published 26 Jun, 2023 07:12am

KARACHI: Many illegal bus stands in Karachi were abolished through the operations of the Transport Department, as per the special instructions of the Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The Transport Department has taken action and removed illegal bus stands at Taj Complex, Saddar, Rainbow Centre, and Sagheer Hussain Shaheed Road in Karachi.

The Transport Department, following the special instructions of Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, took action against transporters who were charging extra fare during the occasion of Eid in various districts. Fines were imposed on them for their unfair practices.

The Transport Department took actions in various districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nowshehro Feroze, Ghotki, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Dadu.

The officials of the Transport Department also confiscated the extra fare collected by the transporters and returned it to the passengers. A total of 489 vehicles were inspected by the Transport Department, and necessary actions were taken based on passengers’ complaints.

Fines totaling up to 147,000 rupees were imposed on individuals who were found guilty of charging extra fare. Additionally, the Transport Department refunded a sum of 323,000 rupees, which was the amount collected as extra fare from the passengers.

In a statement, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed the Sindh government’s commitment to providing various forms of relief to the people. He emphasized that those who cause inconvenience to passengers will not be granted forgiveness.

Secretary of Transport, Saleem Rajput, has announced that the campaign against the collection of extra fares will persist even after Eid.

