AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.81%)
CNERGY 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.81%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.42%)
DGKC 50.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
EPCL 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.35%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
FLYNG 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.38%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.89%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (4.22%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.6%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.09%)
NETSOL 74.83 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (3.64%)
OGDC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.69%)
PAEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.18%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (4.11%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.81%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
TELE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.95%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.56%)
TRG 90.96 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.31%)
UNITY 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.65%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
BR100 4,029 Increased By 91.2 (2.32%)
BR30 13,878 Increased By 434.6 (3.23%)
KSE100 40,852 Increased By 787 (1.96%)
KSE30 14,425 Increased By 293.5 (2.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US aircraft carrier arrives in Vietnam

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

DANANG: A US aircraft carrier arrived in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Sunday, weeks after Hanoi protested against Chinese vessels sailing in its waters.The USS Ronald Reagan’s port call in Danang comes as the United States and Vietnam celebrate the 10th anniversary of their “comprehensive partnership”. The aircraft carrier — part of the US 7th Fleet “supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region” — arrived with two escort ships, the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Robert Smalls, the American Embassy in Hanoi said.

US Navy officials disembarked and shook hands with their Vietnamese military counterparts in a brief ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

“More than 5,000 sailors aboard USS Ronald Reagan are eager to visit Danang and experience Vietnamese culture,” USS Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer Captain Daryle Cardone said in a statement.

US Vietnam aircraft carrier

Comments

1000 characters

US aircraft carrier arrives in Vietnam

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories