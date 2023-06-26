AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
Sports

Arteta wants stronger Arsenal squad to challenge Man City

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the Gunners have to strengthen in the transfer market if they are to topple Manchester City as Premier League champions next season.

Arteta’s men topped the table for much of last season, but faltered down the stretch after suffering injuries to key players. City went on to seal their fourth Premier League title in five years and complete the treble by winning the FA Cup and Champions League. Both clubs are reportedly in a bidding war for West Ham captain Declan Rice, while Arsenal are also set to land Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

“That is our ambition,” Arteta told Marca on his hopes of winning the title.

“We know the difficulty: it’s the best league in the world and next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history. “Why? It already was last year. I’ve been here for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches.

