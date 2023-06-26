AVN 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.93%)
IG Punjab sets up ‘online court’ at central police office

Published 26 Jun, 2023

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar remained busy on Sunday to solve the problems of the citizens, in continuation of which the IG Punjab has set up an online court in the Central Police Office on a holiday. He personally checked the redressal process of citizens’ complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center and gave a deadline for immediate resolution of the problems while seeking the response from the concerned supervisory officers on the delay in processing.

IG Punjab spoke to Aftab, a citizen of Gujranwala and got an update about his problem, after which he gave instructions to the concerned SDPO of Gujranwala through telephone and assigned task of solving citizen’s problem as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed to ensure recovery of the said citizen.

