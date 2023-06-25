AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Pakistan

Information minister criticises previous government for bulldozing IMF agreement

  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says the previous government violated the conditions of the agreement and suspended it
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 07:22pm

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday those responsible for destroying the country's economy have now started crying over signs that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement will be restored, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the Minister, the previous government violated the conditions of the IMF agreement and suspended it.

She said the "foreign agents" laid economic mines and nearly bankrupted the country.

Aurangzeb said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his tenure had stabilized the country's economy with the completion of the IMF program.

Pakistan's parliament on Sunday approved the government's 2023-24 budget which was revised to meet IMF conditions in a last-ditch effort to secure the release of more bailout funds.

The IMF in mid-June expressed dissatisfaction with the country's initial budget, saying it was a missed opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way.

The revised budget was approved a day after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar introduced new taxes and expenditure cuts.

"The (finance) bill is passed," House Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said in a live TV broadcast on Sunday.

With currency reserves barely enough to cover one month's imports, Pakistan is facing an acute balance of payment crisis, which analysts say could spiral into a debt default if the IMF funds do not come through.

There are five days to go before the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreed in 2019 expires on June 30. The IMF has to review whether to release some of the $2.5 billion still pending to Pakistan before then. The tranche has been stalled since November.

Dar also announced on Saturday a number of other changes, including raising a petroleum levy and lifting all restrictions on imports, which has been one of the major concerns of the IMF as part of its fiscal tightening measures for the South Asian economy.

The budget revision came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of a global financing summit in Paris last week, followed by a marathon three-days of virtual talks between the two sides.

Under the $6.5 billion EFF's ninth review, negotiated earlier this year, Pakistan has desperately been trying to secure the IMF funds, which are crucial to unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing for the debt-ridden country.

Comments

1000 characters
EQ Jun 25, 2023 07:23pm
For how many more years will you continue to blame the previous government? If you cannot manage even after 14 months of taking charge and continue with the policies such as artificially controlling the dollar and other economic blunders then its definitely not the previous government fault. I still remember the press conference where the ISPR said that the dollar has come down due to the new government and we will see an improvement due to them.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

