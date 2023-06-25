AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2023 07:06pm

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on Sunday said he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries suffered at last weekend’s German Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Spaniard pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring - a track where he has won eight times in his MotoGP career.

The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.

“I have not arrived at Assen (race track) at 100% physically. In addition to the sprain and the finger fracture, there is a fractured rib that has been causing me a lot of pain,” Marquez said in a statement.

“I woke up this morning with a lot of pain and, after a check-up, we have decided together with the medical team, not to race today to prevent it from getting worse and be able to recover in the following weeks.”

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix Marc Marquez

Comments

1000 characters

Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit

Information minister criticises previous government for bulldozing IMF agreement

Qureshi criticises govt for ‘lack of response’ to US-India joint statement

Govt revisits Budget FY24: A last-ditch effort to secure stalled IMF tranche

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA adopts bill limiting disqualification of lawmakers to five years

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen's, returns to world number one

China, Russia diplomats discuss 'issues of common concern' in Beijing: ministry

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

Militants kill five civilians in east Kenya: witness, police source

Read more stories