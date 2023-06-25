AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
One killed, several injured in roller coaster accident in Sweden

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2023 05:34pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

STOCKHOLM: One person was killed and several injured in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesperson.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park’s Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police said they were investigating.

“We are emptying the park and we’ve started our investigation,” a police spokesperson said. Grona Lund said in a statement the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice.

A spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

“My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” Lagerstedt said. “My children were scared,” she added.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.

