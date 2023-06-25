AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

Naveed Butt Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday presented more than Rs41.367 trillion charged expenditure included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the financial year ending on 30th June 2024 in the National Assembly for discussion under clause (1) of Article 82 of the Constitution.

The Lower House of the Parliament discussed more than Rs41.367 trillion charged expenditure included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the financial year ending on 30th June 2024. A total of Rs4.398 trillion of foreign loans repayment, Rs28.898 trillion of repayment of domestic debt, Rs6.43 trillion of servicing of domestic debt, Rs872.22 billion of servicing of foreign debt, Rs3.555 billion for Supreme Court, Rs7.786 billion for election, Rs1.5 billion for Islamabad High Court, Rs1.25 billion for Wafaqi Mohtasib, and Rs26 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure.

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

The minister would also table Rs50 million foreign missions, Rs369.11 million for Law and Justice Division, Rs4.999 billion for National Assembly, Rs3.282 billion for the Senate, Rs658.64 billion external development loans and advance by the federal government, Rs596.65 million for staff, household and allowances of the president (public), and Rs812.38 million for staff, household and allowances of the president (personal), Rs1.25 billion for Wafaqi Mohtasib, and Rs390.62 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

