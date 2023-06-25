‘Charter of economy’ LCCI lauds politicians for positively responding to chamber’s suggestions

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday welcomed the gestures of the politicians for Charter of Economy and termed it a result of LCCI’s untiring efforts.

In a statement, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that it is very good omen that the politicians have taken the LCCI suggestions for the Charter of Economy seriously.

The LCCI president said that he has urged the politicians at every forum including Senate of Pakistan that the political parties should set aside their difference and sign a Charter of Economy for the revival of national economy.

He said the LCCI has also formed a Charter of Economy and has shared with the political parties for the sake of economy. He said that the Lahore Chamber would extend all possible cooperation for this cause.

He said that a comprehensive Charter of Economy would attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and promote local investment as key drivers of economic recovery.

He said that the Charter of Economy should encompass a range of strategic measures, including policies to enhance the ease of doing business, establish investor-friendly regulations, develop robust infrastructure, and foster a conducive environment for domestic and international investors.

“These initiatives would revitalize economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate sustainable development across various sectors,” Kashif Anwar said.

The LCCI president’s plea for political parties to unite under the Charter of Economy is based on the understanding that the stability and prosperity of the nation depend on collective action and shared responsibility.

“By putting aside partisan interests and focusing on the well-being of the economy, it is hoped that political leaders will pave the way for a brighter future, ensuring stability, progress, and prosperity for all citizens. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of recent political unrest, the implementation of a comprehensive Charter of Economy stands as a beacon of hope, offering a pathway to economic recovery and the restoration of investor confidence. The time is now for political parties to heed the call for unity and join forces in charting a course towards a resilient and thriving national economy,” he added.

