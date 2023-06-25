AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Pakistan

May 9 violence: US officials meet suspect Khadija Shah in Lahore jail

NNI Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

LAHORE: A team of the United States officials held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Salman Shah, who is also an American citizen of Pakistan origin, at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

Reports said the US officials discussed matters related to her arrest as she was arrested by police for her alleged involvement in the attack on Lahore Corp Commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, during the May 9 protests.

The meeting continued for an hour to discuss different legal aspects of her release.

The renowned fashion designer is currently in police custody after a court in Lahore approved her 14-day judicial remand in the case.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Interior approved a request made by the US to get consular access to Khadija Shah. On June 8, the US official also visited Ms Shah to discuss the case with her. On June 7, State Department spokesman Vedant Pate had confirmed the dual national of Ms Shah, stating: “We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her”.

“Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees,” the spokesperson had said.

