Jun 25, 2023
APNS condoles death of Jamal Abdul Nasir’s mother

Press Release Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed their profound grief over the sad demise of the mother of Jamal Abdul Nasir, Chief Editor, Weekly Khursheed-e-Jahan Faisalabad.

In a joint statement the APNS office-bearers have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed the Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to the family to bear the great loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

APNS Sarmad Ali Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani

