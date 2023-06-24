AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
World

Putin briefs Belarusian president on situation in Russia: Belarus

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2023 02:54pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday briefed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the situation in Russia, according to a message posted on the Belarusian presidency’s official Telegram channel.

Putin has vowed to crush what he calls an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

Vladimir Putin Wagner Russian soldiers Yevgeny Prigozhin

