AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI-based inflation rises slightly

Tahir Amin Published 24 Jun, 2023 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended June 22, 2023 increased by 0.33 per cent due to an increase in the prices of food items including wheat flour (4.95 per cent), potatoes (2.60 per cent), sugar (2.49 per cent) and non-food item, matchbox (1.12 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 34.05 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of wheat flour (116.00 per cent), cigarettes (115.24 per cent), tea Lipton (113.55 per cent), gas charges for Q1 (108.38 per cent), rice basmati broken (76.65 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (76.24 per cent), potatoes (68.24 per cent), bananas (59.11 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), chicken (57.48 per cent), salt powdered (51.61 per cent), bread (49.74 per cent) and dal maash (47.76 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (25.31 per cent), tomatoes (23.90 per cent), dal masoor (4.52 per cent) and diesel (3.89 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 256 points against 255.17 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22 per cent) items increased, 12 (23.53 per cent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 consumption group increased by 0.52 per cent, 0.53 per cent, 0.48 per cent, 0.42 and 0.20 per cent, respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include wheat flour bag 20kg (4.95 per cent), potatoes (2.60 per cent), sugar (2.49 per cent), salt powdered (1.31 per cent), pulse mash (1.14 per cent), matchbox (1.12 per cent), chicken (0.99 per cent), mutton (0.94 per cent), beef with bone (0.92 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.91 per cent), garlic (0.83 per cent), curd (0.75 per cent), milk fresh (0.35 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.35 per cent), Georgette fabric (0.25 per cent), gur (0.20 per cent), powdered milk Nido (0.09 per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.02 per cent), bread plain (0.02 per cent), and rice irri-6/9 (0.01 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation PBS Sensitive Price Indicator SPI commodity prices prices of food items wheatflour prices Sugar prices SPI inflation Vegetable prices

Comments

1000 characters

SPI-based inflation rises slightly

US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

Flood-affected areas: Bilawal thanks Dar, PM for making allocation

PM explains criticality of IsDB partnership

Shehbaz, Li agree to celebrate ‘decade of CPEC’ in a big way

102 people in army’s custody, AGP tells SC

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills

280 families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

Only listed cos required to comply with CSR requirements: ex-CJP

Read more stories