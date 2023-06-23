AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
Jun 23, 2023
World

Biden, Modi salute ‘defining partnership’ as US invests big in India

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed a “defining partnership” with India as he rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sealing major defense and technology deals as Washington bets big on New Delhi as a counterweight to China. Modi is being feted with the pomp of a state visit, only the third of Biden’s presidency, in a calculated show of full-throated US support — despite quiet unease over India’s refusal to break with Russia and what rights groups see as growing authoritarianism by the Hindu nationalist leader. With around 7,000 Indian-Americans gathered on the White House’s South Lawn to cheer him on, Modi, sporting a flowing white kurta with a sky-blue jacket, walked a red carpet to a military salute as Biden welcomed him.

“I have long believed that the relationship between the US and India will be one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century,” Biden said.

“The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together,” he said.

Modi, India’s most powerful prime minister in decades, said that the two countries “are committed to work together for the global good and for global peace, stability and prosperity.” “Our strong strategic partnership is a clear proof of the power of democracy,” said Modi, who unlike most of India’s post-independence leaders spoke Hindi rather than English on the global stage. Modi will later address a joint session of Congress and return to the White House for a gala dinner, with First Lady Jill Biden tapping a star Californian plant-based chef, Nina Curtis, to cook for the strictly vegetarian prime minister.

The White House said the two leaders will take questions from the press, while stopping short of calling the event a press conference. Modi has nearly always avoided unscripted interactions with reporters during his nine years in office. In one of the biggest agreements of the visit, described by a US official as “trailblazing,” the United States signed off on a technology transfer for engines as India begins producing homegrown fighter jets.

General Electric will have the green light to produce its F414 engines jointly with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics.

