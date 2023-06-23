Eidul Azha: govt announces extra holidays

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha from Wednesday onwards.

The Prime Minister’s Office in super session of earlier orders dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the prime minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha; (i) 28th, 29th and 30th June 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and; (ii) 28th June to 1st July 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week.

