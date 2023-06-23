FESCO region: Establishment of Toba Tek Singh Circle approved

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors and Ministry of Power (Power Division) have approved the establishment of Toba Tek Singh Circle, Three Divisions and Eight Sub Divisions in FESCO region in view of the increasing number of consumers and provide better services. This decision will be implemented phase wise from July, 2023.

The FESCO region consisting of the eight districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Chiniot have more than 5 million consumers and the number of consumers are increasing with every passing year.

In order to provide better services to the consumers and solve their electricity related issues near their doorstep, FESCO Board and Management has decided to split FESCO’s largest Jhang Circle and establish the Toba Tek Singh Circle. The new Toba circle would consist of Toba Tek Singh Division, Kamalia Division and Gojra and will be applicable from July 1, 2023.

