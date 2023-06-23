AVN 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
EPCL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,963 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,564 Increased By 18.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,186 Increased By 34.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,201 Increased By 25.8 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Culture of entitlements

Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 06:12am

EDITORIAL: Members of our upper house, mostly middle class professionals chosen on the basis of their knowledge and educational credentials, are expected to take a sagacious approach in proposing legislations and voting on them.

But a bill moved the other day by some 40 senators – including two former chairmen Farook Naek and Raza Rabbani – shows when it comes to the culture of entitlements – synonymous with our power elites – they are no different.

Although the existing legislation has been upgraded as and when required on the recommendations of the relevant house committees, they think they are entitled to a lot more.

The draft legislation, “The Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Act, 2023”, proposes several highly unreasonable perks and privileges for the present and past chairmen. To start with, it calls for lifetime security detail, comprising at least ten personnel, for former chairmen, which makes no sense.

It simply is implausible that presiding over a legislative forum can put anyone’s life at risk. The fact of the matter is that personal protection detail has become sort of a status symbol in this country.

The demand therefore comes more from a desire to be seen as a very important personage rather than any real need for security. Other privileges include free air travel for the present and past chairmen as well as their staff and families.

Were the proposed legislation to succeed the incumbent could also charter a plane if and when he/she becomes acting president. Never mind if you wonder why an acting president would need to charter a plane.

Then there are sizeable enhancement in discretionary funds, house rent, upkeep of the chairman and deputy chairman’s offices and homes.

The current incumbent, Sadiq Sanjrani, did not seem to know what he was talking about as he defended the draft legislation claiming that it would not place any additional burden on the national exchequer.

All the perks and privileges being sought are not only irrational but outrageous, particularly at time the economy is in dire straits. Millions of people have been pushed under the poverty line whilst most others are struggling to make ends meet. As expected, the bill has come under severe criticism from within and without Parliament.

The Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly has rejected it, saying all its members will challenge it when it comes up for discussion before the full house.

Federal Minister and Chairperson for Benazir Income Support Programme has also issued a statement on behalf of her party, the PPP, declaring that the move is “not acceptable amid serious economic challenges” and would be opposed in Parliament. It is fated to fail. Regrettably, nonetheless, the entitlements all high and mighty of this land are used to claiming at public expense are not going to go anywhere in the foreseeable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani Public Accounts Committee Raza Rabbani Senate chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Culture of entitlements

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories