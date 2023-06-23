EDITORIAL: Members of our upper house, mostly middle class professionals chosen on the basis of their knowledge and educational credentials, are expected to take a sagacious approach in proposing legislations and voting on them.

But a bill moved the other day by some 40 senators – including two former chairmen Farook Naek and Raza Rabbani – shows when it comes to the culture of entitlements – synonymous with our power elites – they are no different.

Although the existing legislation has been upgraded as and when required on the recommendations of the relevant house committees, they think they are entitled to a lot more.

The draft legislation, “The Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Act, 2023”, proposes several highly unreasonable perks and privileges for the present and past chairmen. To start with, it calls for lifetime security detail, comprising at least ten personnel, for former chairmen, which makes no sense.

It simply is implausible that presiding over a legislative forum can put anyone’s life at risk. The fact of the matter is that personal protection detail has become sort of a status symbol in this country.

The demand therefore comes more from a desire to be seen as a very important personage rather than any real need for security. Other privileges include free air travel for the present and past chairmen as well as their staff and families.

Were the proposed legislation to succeed the incumbent could also charter a plane if and when he/she becomes acting president. Never mind if you wonder why an acting president would need to charter a plane.

Then there are sizeable enhancement in discretionary funds, house rent, upkeep of the chairman and deputy chairman’s offices and homes.

The current incumbent, Sadiq Sanjrani, did not seem to know what he was talking about as he defended the draft legislation claiming that it would not place any additional burden on the national exchequer.

All the perks and privileges being sought are not only irrational but outrageous, particularly at time the economy is in dire straits. Millions of people have been pushed under the poverty line whilst most others are struggling to make ends meet. As expected, the bill has come under severe criticism from within and without Parliament.

The Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly has rejected it, saying all its members will challenge it when it comes up for discussion before the full house.

Federal Minister and Chairperson for Benazir Income Support Programme has also issued a statement on behalf of her party, the PPP, declaring that the move is “not acceptable amid serious economic challenges” and would be opposed in Parliament. It is fated to fail. Regrettably, nonetheless, the entitlements all high and mighty of this land are used to claiming at public expense are not going to go anywhere in the foreseeable future.

