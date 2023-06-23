President approves Shahid Hussain as LUMS Rector

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointments of Shahid Hussain as Rector of Lahore University of Management Sciences for another five years and Saima Amin Khawaja as a member Board of Trustees.

The president approved the appointment of Hussain under Section 11(1) of the LUMS Charter 1985.

The president also approved the appointment of Khawaja as a member Board of Trustees.

The president approved the appointment under Section 13(1) of the LUMS Charter 1985.

