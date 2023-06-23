KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited 12-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 NIL 23-Jun-23
Archroma Pakistan Limited # 15-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Descon Oxychem Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage
Cans Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
A gha S teel Ind.L td # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Millat Tractors Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Media Times Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Maqbool Textile
Mills Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Exide Pakistan Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Premium Textile
Mills Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Shadab Textile
Mills Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
NetSol Technologies
Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Murree Brewery
Company Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Systems Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited 21-Jun-23 23-Jun-23
Berger Paints
Pakistan Limited 22-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 20% (B) 20-Jun-23
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited 22-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 20% (B) 20-Jun-23
Atlas Insurance Limited 22-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 60% (B) 20-Jun-23
Amreli Steels Limited # 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 24-Jun-23
Paramount Spinning
Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23
Gulshan Spinning
Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23
Gulistan Spinning
Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23
Punjab Oil Mills
Limited # 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 24-Jun-23
Gulistan Textile
Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23
Zahidjee Textile
Mills Limited # 18-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 24-Jun-23
Image Pakistan Limited 24-Jun-23 25-Jun-23 15% (B) 22-Jun-23
Pakistan Cables Limited 24-Jun-23 25-Jun-23 10% (B) 22-Jun-23
Millat Tractors Limited 24-Jun-23 25-Jun-23 50% (B) 22-Jun-23
Hira Textile Mills Limited 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 NIL 26-Jun-23
Treet Corporation Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Lucky Cement Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Jubilee General
Insurance Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Air Link Communication
Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Limited 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Reliance Insurance
Co. Ltd # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Fateh Industries
Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Ferozsons Laboratories
Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Emco Industries Limited # 24-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 25-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 20% (B) 22-Jun-23
TPL Insurance Limited # 21-Jun-23 27-Jun-23 27-Jun-23
(J S B LTF C 3)
J S B ank L imited 15-Jun-23 28-Jun-23
(HB LTF C 3) Habib
B ank L imited 22-Jun-23 28-Jun-23
(J S B LTF C 1) J S
B ank L imited 16-Jun-23 29-Jun-23
(J S B LTF C 2) J S
B ank L imited 17-Jun-23 30-Jun-23
(K F TF C 1) K ashf
F oundation 24-Jun-23 30-Jun-23
(B IP L S C) B ankIslami
Pakistan Limited 29-Jun-23 30-Jun-23
C alcorp L imited # 23-Jun-23 1-Jul-23 1-Jul-23
J S B ank L imited 26-Jun-23 2-Jul-23 17% (R) 22-Jun-23
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. # 25-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 5-Jul-23
A pna Microfinance
B ank L imited 29-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 NIL 5-Jul-23
M C B-A rif Habib
S avings and
Investment # 26-Jun-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23
E F U L ife
A ssurance Limited # 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23
E F U General Insurance
Limited # 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23
Ghani Global Glass
Limited # 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23
Beco Steel Limited # 4-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 10-Jul-23
A rctic Textile
Mills L imited # 4-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 11-Jul-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure for the merger into BRR
Guardian Limited (BRRGL) **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments