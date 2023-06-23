KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 12-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 NIL 23-Jun-23 Archroma Pakistan Limited # 15-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Descon Oxychem Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Mari Petroleum Company Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 A gha S teel Ind.L td # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Millat Tractors Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Ibrahim Fibres Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Media Times Limited # 16-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Maqbool Textile Mills Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Exide Pakistan Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Premium Textile Mills Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Shadab Textile Mills Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 NetSol Technologies Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Murree Brewery Company Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Systems Limited # 17-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 (TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited 21-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 20% (B) 20-Jun-23 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 22-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 20% (B) 20-Jun-23 Atlas Insurance Limited 22-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 60% (B) 20-Jun-23 Amreli Steels Limited # 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 Paramount Spinning Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23 Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23 Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23 Punjab Oil Mills Limited # 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 Gulistan Textile Mills Limited 17-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 NIL 24-Jun-23 Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited # 18-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 24-Jun-23 Image Pakistan Limited 24-Jun-23 25-Jun-23 15% (B) 22-Jun-23 Pakistan Cables Limited 24-Jun-23 25-Jun-23 10% (B) 22-Jun-23 Millat Tractors Limited 24-Jun-23 25-Jun-23 50% (B) 22-Jun-23 Hira Textile Mills Limited 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 NIL 26-Jun-23 Treet Corporation Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Lucky Cement Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Jubilee General Insurance Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Air Link Communication Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Fateh Industries Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Ferozsons Laboratories Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Pakistan Oxygen Limited # 20-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Emco Industries Limited # 24-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 25-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 20% (B) 22-Jun-23 TPL Insurance Limited # 21-Jun-23 27-Jun-23 27-Jun-23 (J S B LTF C 3) J S B ank L imited 15-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 (HB LTF C 3) Habib B ank L imited 22-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 (J S B LTF C 1) J S B ank L imited 16-Jun-23 29-Jun-23 (J S B LTF C 2) J S B ank L imited 17-Jun-23 30-Jun-23 (K F TF C 1) K ashf F oundation 24-Jun-23 30-Jun-23 (B IP L S C) B ankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-Jun-23 30-Jun-23 C alcorp L imited # 23-Jun-23 1-Jul-23 1-Jul-23 J S B ank L imited 26-Jun-23 2-Jul-23 17% (R) 22-Jun-23 Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. # 25-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 5-Jul-23 A pna Microfinance B ank L imited 29-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 NIL 5-Jul-23 M C B-A rif Habib S avings and Investment # 26-Jun-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 E F U L ife A ssurance Limited # 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 E F U General Insurance Limited # 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 Ghani Global Glass Limited # 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 Beco Steel Limited # 4-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 A rctic Textile Mills L imited # 4-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure for the merger into BRR

Guardian Limited (BRRGL) **

