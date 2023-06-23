AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited               12-Jun-23   23-Jun-23    NIL                              23-Jun-23
Archroma Pakistan Limited #      15-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Descon Oxychem Limited #         16-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Limited #                16-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Pakistan Aluminium 
Beverage
Cans Limited #                   16-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
A gha S teel Ind.L td #          16-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Millat Tractors Limited #        16-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited #         16-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Media Times Limited #            16-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Maqbool Textile 
Mills Limited #                  17-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Exide Pakistan Limited #         17-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Premium Textile
Mills Limited #                  17-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Shadab Textile
 Mills Limited #                 17-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
NetSol Technologies
Limited #                        17-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Murree Brewery
 Company Limited #               17-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
Systems Limited #                17-Jun-23   23-Jun-23                                     23-Jun-23
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited         21-Jun-23   23-Jun-23
Berger Paints
Pakistan Limited                 22-Jun-23   23-Jun-23    20% (B)           20-Jun-23
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                    22-Jun-23   23-Jun-23    20% (B)           20-Jun-23
Atlas Insurance Limited          22-Jun-23   23-Jun-23    60% (B)           20-Jun-23
Amreli Steels Limited #          17-Jun-23   24-Jun-23                                     24-Jun-23
Paramount Spinning
 Mills Limited                   17-Jun-23   24-Jun-23    NIL                              24-Jun-23
Gulshan Spinning
Mills Limited                    17-Jun-23   24-Jun-23    NIL                              24-Jun-23
Gulistan Spinning
 Mills Limited                   17-Jun-23   24-Jun-23    NIL                              24-Jun-23
Punjab Oil Mills 
Limited #                        17-Jun-23   24-Jun-23                                     24-Jun-23
Gulistan Textile 
Mills Limited                    17-Jun-23   24-Jun-23    NIL                              24-Jun-23
Zahidjee Textile 
Mills Limited #                  18-Jun-23   24-Jun-23                                     24-Jun-23
Image Pakistan Limited           24-Jun-23   25-Jun-23    15% (B)           22-Jun-23
Pakistan Cables Limited          24-Jun-23   25-Jun-23    10% (B)           22-Jun-23
Millat Tractors Limited          24-Jun-23   25-Jun-23    50% (B)           22-Jun-23
Hira Textile Mills Limited       19-Jun-23   26-Jun-23    NIL                              26-Jun-23
Treet Corporation Limited #      19-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited #        19-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Lucky Cement Limited #           19-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Jubilee General
 Insurance Limited #             20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Air Link Communication
 Limited #                       20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Limited                     20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                     20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23
Reliance Insurance
 Co. Ltd #                       20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Fateh Industries
Limited #                        20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Ferozsons Laboratories
 Limited #                       20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited #        20-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Emco Industries Limited #        24-Jun-23   26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
Punjab Oil Mills Limited         25-Jun-23   26-Jun-23    20% (B)           22-Jun-23
TPL Insurance Limited #          21-Jun-23   27-Jun-23                                     27-Jun-23
(J S B LTF C 3)
 J S B ank L imited              15-Jun-23   28-Jun-23
(HB LTF C 3) Habib
 B ank L imited                  22-Jun-23   28-Jun-23
(J S B LTF C 1) J S
 B ank L imited                  16-Jun-23   29-Jun-23
(J S B LTF C 2) J S
B ank L imited                   17-Jun-23   30-Jun-23
(K F TF C 1) K ashf
F oundation                      24-Jun-23   30-Jun-23
(B IP L S C) B ankIslami
Pakistan Limited                 29-Jun-23   30-Jun-23
C alcorp L imited #              23-Jun-23   1-Jul-23                                       1-Jul-23
J S B ank L imited               26-Jun-23   2-Jul-23     17% (R)           22-Jun-23
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. #                 25-Jun-23   5-Jul-23                                       5-Jul-23
A pna Microfinance
B ank L imited                   29-Jun-23   5-Jul-23     NIL                               5-Jul-23
M C B-A rif Habib
 S avings and
Investment #                     26-Jun-23   7-Jul-23                                       7-Jul-23
E F U L ife
A ssurance Limited #             1-Jul-23    7-Jul-23                                       7-Jul-23
E F U General Insurance
Limited #                        1-Jul-23    7-Jul-23                                       7-Jul-23
Ghani Global Glass 
Limited #                        3-Jul-23    8-Jul-23                                      10-Jul-23
Beco Steel Limited #             4-Jul-23    10-Jul-23                                     10-Jul-23
A rctic Textile 
Mills L imited #                 4-Jul-23    11-Jul-23                                     11-Jul-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure for the merger into BRR

Guardian Limited (BRRGL) **

