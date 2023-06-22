AVN 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.37%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
DFML 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
DGKC 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
KEL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.42%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.17%)
OGDC 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.84%)
PAEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.82%)
UNITY 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks hit three-week low on prospect of higher BoE rate hikes

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 02:47pm

UK’s main stock indexes dropped on Thursday as investors mulled the prospect of a higher-than-expected interest rate hike by the Bank of England, following still-high inflation data.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 1% at 0813 GMT, touching a three-week low, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index lost 0.6%.

The healthcare and bank indexes were both down over 1% each, leading broad-based declines across sectors.

Traders’ bets were almost evenly split between a 25-basis point (bps) and 50-bps hike by the BoE later in the day, after data on Wednesday showed inflation defied predictions of slowing down and held steady at 8.7% in May.

Bank of England poised to raise rates after inflation shock

With bets on further rate hikes also in the picture, investors fretted about the BoE’s ability to curtail inflation without sparking a recession. The BoE has already raised rates by 440 bps since December 2021.

“This idea of higher rates for longer is probably the issue, with UK’s history of high inflation,” said Jamie Dutta, market analyst at Vantage Markets.

“Rates are already in a quite restrictive territory and then if they go above 5% that is even more restrictive … we’ll be crimping economic activity.”

Not only the BoE, but the hot inflation data also flashed a warning sign for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who pledge to halve inflation and grow the economy by the year end ahead of a national election expected in 2024.

The FTSE 100 has been muted this year, lagging a 6.5% and 14% gain in peers euro zone’s STOXX 600 and Wall Street’s S&P 500, thanks to volatile commodity prices and a hawkish BoE.

Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony hinted at the likelihood of further rate hikes to curtail inflation.

Bucking the weak trend, Ocado jumped 18.2% to top the FTSE 100 after a report in The Times cites chatter of possible bid interest for the online supermarket and technology group.

FTSE London's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks hit three-week low on prospect of higher BoE rate hikes

Paris summit: PM meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

At least 209 ‘victims’ from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan govt data

Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

AD Ports UAE, KPT deal: committee recommends agreement for cabinet approval

Read more stories