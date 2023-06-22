AVN 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
BAFL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
EPCL 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.01%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.86%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 74.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.59%)
OGDC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
PRL 13.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 6.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,972 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 13,616 Increased By 59.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 40,301 Increased By 80.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,225 Increased By 47.4 (0.33%)
Federer hails ‘unbelievable’ Djokovic but ‘hard to say’ who’s greatest

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2023 10:05am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Roger Federer described Novak Djokovic’s record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title achievement as “unbelievable” on Wednesday but avoided anointing his old rival as the greatest player of all time.

“I think what Novak has done is unbelievable,” said Federer, who racked up 20 Grand Slams before he retired last year.

Djokovic edged ahead of 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal when he won his third French Open in Paris earlier this month.

Federer, 41, speaking at the Halle grass-court tournament on Wednesday, admitted however it was “hard to say” who was best player of all time.

“The whole matter is difficult to answer,” said Federer. “I asked a friend, what is more difficult, winning Wimbledon at 17, like Boris Becker, or the French Open at 36 like Novak?”

“I don’t know. It’s a great time to be a tennis fan but also a player,” added the Swiss great who was guest of honour in Halle for ‘Roger Federer Day’.

“It means a lot to me,” Federer said of his return to Halle, where he won a record 10 singles titles.

“Of course I’m overjoyed. I was able to shape this tournament myself with so many victories. It feels like a home away from home.”

Federer spent over an hour signing autographs and posing for selfies on centre court in the sun but said he did not miss being in the heat of the action.

“Of course, you want to experience that again. But as long as you know your body cannot do it at this level, you don’t feel the need to be out on the court,” he said.

Roger Federer

