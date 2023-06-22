PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan held

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested by police in the wee hours of Wednesday in a case registered in connection with May 9 demonstration.

Police said that Rawalpindi and Islamabad police arrested Sarwar and others during a joint operation from the capital city and shifted them to Taxila police station.

Police also took into custody former National Assembly member Mansoor Hayat Khan and former MPA Ammar Siddique Khan during the raid, police said.

