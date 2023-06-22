AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end higher

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf gained on Wednesday as investors shrugged off fears of hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony. Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday.

Markets expect around a 78% chance of a hike to 5.25-5.5% next month, with that likely being the end of the entire tightening cycle..

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. dubai stock

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inched up 0.3%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services rising 1.3% and Company for Cooperative Insurance climbing 3.9%.

Dubai stock Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses end higher

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories