AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Balochistan needs attention

Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

Balochistan, the country’s largest province in terms of area, can arguably be described as a simmering cauldron for a variety of reasons. Jamaat-e-Islami, Balochistan, secretary general, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch has rightly held the sardars of Balochistan and their sponsors equally responsible for the deprivations and woes of the people of Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club the other day, Baloch, who recently secured bail from the Supreme Court after four and half months’ detention on “false and fabricated charges”, has claimed he was put in jail only because he was demanding clean drinking water, education and health facilities for the people of Gwadar.

That Baloch is a well-meaning person who asserts that people of Balochistan want due share in CPEC and they are not opposing any development. His lament that inhuman treatment is meted out to people on some security check-posts merits our authorities’ attention. Moreover, steps must be taken to end corruption and unfair distribution of resources in the province.

He deserves commendation for pointing out that the people of Balochistan are not against Punjab and Punjabis.

He has effectively removed this misperception in order to cause a setback to the machinations of those who want to create inter-provincial tensions as part of their nefarious anti-Pakistan designs or agenda.

Be that as it may, the issues raised by Baloch need attention at the earliest. Our authorities in Islamabad must help resolve them as early as possible by reaching out to Baloch people in an effective and meaningful manner.

Saleem Waynne (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Balochistan Gwadar JI Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan needs attention

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories