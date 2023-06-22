Balochistan needs attention

Balochistan, the country’s largest province in terms of area, can arguably be described as a simmering cauldron for a variety of reasons. Jamaat-e-Islami, Balochistan, secretary general, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch has rightly held the sardars of Balochistan and their sponsors equally responsible for the deprivations and woes of the people of Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club the other day, Baloch, who recently secured bail from the Supreme Court after four and half months’ detention on “false and fabricated charges”, has claimed he was put in jail only because he was demanding clean drinking water, education and health facilities for the people of Gwadar.

That Baloch is a well-meaning person who asserts that people of Balochistan want due share in CPEC and they are not opposing any development. His lament that inhuman treatment is meted out to people on some security check-posts merits our authorities’ attention. Moreover, steps must be taken to end corruption and unfair distribution of resources in the province.

He deserves commendation for pointing out that the people of Balochistan are not against Punjab and Punjabis.

He has effectively removed this misperception in order to cause a setback to the machinations of those who want to create inter-provincial tensions as part of their nefarious anti-Pakistan designs or agenda.

Be that as it may, the issues raised by Baloch need attention at the earliest. Our authorities in Islamabad must help resolve them as early as possible by reaching out to Baloch people in an effective and meaningful manner.

Saleem Waynne (Lahore)

