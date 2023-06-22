Mayor examines ‘Karachi Mega Project’ initiatives

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the development work on roads and storm water drains is going on in various areas under a ‘Karachi Mega Project’.

On visiting Allama Rashid Turabi Road, Shahrah Humayun, Shahrah Noor Jahan and Shadman Nullah, the Mayor said the projects which are urgently needed in the megacity have been prioritized keeping the convenience of the citizens.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad was also with him. Project Director on this occasion briefed Mayor Karachi about details of the projects included in the Karachi mega project.

Murtaza Wahab said that Allama Rashid Turabi Road is three and a half kilometres long. Here first the drain work is being done, after that the road will be carpeted.

Later, the Mayor visited Shahrah Humayun, where after the completion of the construction of the storm water drain, the 20-km long road is now being carpeted.

Wahab inspected the construction of the road from Asghar Ali Shah Chowk to Qalandria Chowk, where the work of drain is in progress.

The Mayor inspected the development work on the Shadman Nullah.

He issued directives to officers that all the work should be completed at a fast speed for the convenience of the citizens.

