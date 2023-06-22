AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mayor examines ‘Karachi Mega Project’ initiatives

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the development work on roads and storm water drains is going on in various areas under a ‘Karachi Mega Project’.

On visiting Allama Rashid Turabi Road, Shahrah Humayun, Shahrah Noor Jahan and Shadman Nullah, the Mayor said the projects which are urgently needed in the megacity have been prioritized keeping the convenience of the citizens.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad was also with him. Project Director on this occasion briefed Mayor Karachi about details of the projects included in the Karachi mega project.

Murtaza Wahab said that Allama Rashid Turabi Road is three and a half kilometres long. Here first the drain work is being done, after that the road will be carpeted.

Later, the Mayor visited Shahrah Humayun, where after the completion of the construction of the storm water drain, the 20-km long road is now being carpeted.

Wahab inspected the construction of the road from Asghar Ali Shah Chowk to Qalandria Chowk, where the work of drain is in progress.

The Mayor inspected the development work on the Shadman Nullah.

He issued directives to officers that all the work should be completed at a fast speed for the convenience of the citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab Karachi Mega Project storm water drains Salman Abdullah Murad Mayor Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Mayor examines ‘Karachi Mega Project’ initiatives

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories