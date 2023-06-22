Bilawal opens upgraded Kakri Sports Complex

KARACHI: The people of Karachi witnessed a significant moment as Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the newly rehabilitated Kakri Sports Complex known as Kakri Ground, Lyari.

Bilawal congratulated the people of Lyari for the development of such a beautiful sports complex from where their youth would be trained to compete in international sports events.

The complex is located in the historic Lyari area that holds immense cultural and social importance for the local communities. This project is a testament to the commitment of the provincial government to considerably improve the quality of life in the neighbourhoods and promote sporting excellence for its citizens, especially the young generation.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, briefing the PPP chairman, said that the Kakri Ground and its surrounding area have long served as a hub of social and sporting activities, catering to the diverse groups residing in the vicinity.

“The area has played a crucial role in supporting the residents’ wellbeing with numerous amenities, businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities in the vicinity; however, over time, the Kakri Ground facility needed an upgrade to meet the youth’s evolving demands and cater to a wider range of sports,” he said.

Recognizing the significance of the Kakri Sports Complex and the need for neighbourhood improvement, the Sindh government embarked on a rehabilitation project that involved developing a comprehensive land use plan and optimizing the existing facilities to international standards.

Shah said that in addition, new indoor games and facilities were incorporated to ensure a diverse presence in national and international competitions. The Karachi Neighbourhood Improve-ment Project (KNIP) played a key role in conceptualizing and executing the project, involving extensive consultations with stakeholders.

The upgraded Kakri Sports Complex boasts several remarkable features including upgraded and rehabilitated soccer ground with proper levelling, increased size, and improved drainage, the surface covered with state-of-the-art Artificial Turf of an international brand.

Existing stadiums are provided architectural surface textured tiles, and a new pavilion to accommodate large crowds.

It has a new multipurpose building, equipped with facilities such as an indoor basketball venue, stadium for 200 people, underground car parking for 45 cars, changing rooms for all genders and specially-abled individuals.

There is a new Tartan jogging track encircling the soccer ground and a footpath for efficient circulation of the large crowds.

