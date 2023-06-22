Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Mehran Sugar 30.09.2023 15% Interim 19.06.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Century Paper & 30.06.202 80% Bonus Shares 20.06.2023
Board Mills Ltd
================================================================================
