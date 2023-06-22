AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/           Dividend/            Dispatched/
                          Ending                Bonus                  Credit on
================================================================================
Mehran Sugar              30.09.2023            15% Interim           19.06.2023
Mills Limited                                   Cash Dividend
Century Paper &           30.06.202             80% Bonus Shares      20.06.2023
Board Mills Ltd
================================================================================

