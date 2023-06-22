Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
International Industries Limited 22-Jun-23 14:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited 22-Jun-23 14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 22-Jun-23 12:00
Tata Textile Mills Limited 22-Jun-23 14:30
Cherat Cement Company Limited 22-Jun-23 14:30
TPL Properties Limited 22-Jun-23 11:00
Chenab Limited 22-Jun-23 11:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Limited 23-Jun-23 11:00
K-Electric Limited 23-Jun-23 11:00
Progressive Insurance Company
Limited 23-Jun-23 11:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 23-Jun-23 17:00
Pakistan Cables Limited 23-Jun-23 11:00
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited 23-Jun-23 16:30
Atlas Battery Limited 24-Jun-23 11:00
Dynea Pakistan Limited 26-Jun-23 14:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26-Jun-23 11:00
Fauji Cement C ompany Limited 11-Jul-23 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30
=========================================================
